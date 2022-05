What does your pelvic floor have to do with strong glutes? As it turns out, it might be more than you think. Your pelvic floor muscles are located in the pelvis, which is between your tailbone and pubic bone. This means your glutes attach to the back (posterior) and side (lateral) of your pelvis. In addition to strengthening your glutes, working the pelvic floor has benefits such as helping with incontinence and sexual function. Overall, working your pelvic floor is a major key to your lower-body strength and health.

