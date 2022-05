View the original article to see embedded media. After playing well in the first-half of Game 1 against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers were unable to put anything together in the second-half. Game 2 was almost identical to the first game of this series, as Miami cruised to yet another double-digit victory over the 76ers to take a 2-0 series lead.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO