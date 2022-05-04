ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Are You For Eligible for New Frontline Worker Pay in Minnesota?

By Curt St. John
 3 days ago
Here's how to find out if you're eligible for special COVID-19 frontline worker pay the state just authorized here in Minnesota-- and how to apply if you are. The Minnesota legislature passed and Governor Walz signed an order last week authorizing the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who...

KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Fun 104.3

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Feds Announce Crackdown on Violent Crime in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's top federal attorney says he's ordering his entire staff to work on violent crime cases. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced Tuesday that he's directed all 42 prosecutors in his office to work on violent crimes. He said he will oversee every case from indictment to sentencing. He promised that all adult carjackers will do federal time and prosecutors will devote more resources to enforcing gun purchasing laws.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,345 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,525. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 5. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

The Truth About Why Minnesota is One of Best States for Working Moms

Mothers Day is Sunday, May 8th, and a new survey says that Minnesota is one of the best states for working moms in 2022. The phrase 'working mom' always seems a little redundant to me, because if you're a mom, it's a given that you're ALREADY doing a lot of work, right? But in this new survey, it turns out that the Land of 10,000 Lakes is one of the best states in the country for moms who also hold down a job outside the home.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

How Minnesota Ranks in Craft Breweries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Craft brewers from all across the country are in Minneapolis this week for the annual Craft Brewers Conference. How does Minnesota stack up when it comes to the number of breweries we have in our state? There are 226 craft breweries in Minnesota which ranks us 15th nationally.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

