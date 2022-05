SCITUATE – A developer is proposing 34 housing units on 11 acres off Old Oaken Bucket Road. The development, called The Cottages at Old Oaken Bucket, is proposed under the state's Chapter 40B law, which allows developers to bypass local zoning rules to build denser developments as long as at least 25% of the units are sold or rented at below market rate. Nine of the units would be sold through a lottery, at a cost $304,000 for two-bedroom units and $339,000 for three-bedroom units.

SCITUATE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO