An intimate look at Jean-Michel Basquiat's art, courtesy of his family

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibition in New York City celebrates the artwork of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. It includes 200 rarely and never-before-seen paintings, drawings and artifacts. They've been put on display by his sisters, giving an intimate look at the artist's life and career. NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas reports. ANASTASIA...

www.npr.org

