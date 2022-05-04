Win FREE Tix to See mewithoutYou at the Roseland!

Click here to read the full article. Not a moment too soon, the #iVoted Festival, which drew a massive audience for its 2020 digital concert, is back for the 2022 midterms and has revealed its initial lineup, which includes Run the Jewels, Lake Street Dive, CNCO, Carl Craig, Rise Against, Umphrey’s McGee and loads more.
The festival will take place virtually on Election Day: November 8th.
Fans RSVP to access the Mandolin hosted stream with a selfie from outside their polling place or at home with their blank and unmarked ballot. Underage fans RSVP by letting #iVoted Festival know what year’s election they will be...
Comments / 0