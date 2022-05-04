ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Is It Time For the Seattle Mariners to Reshuffle the Deck? | Locked On Mariners

KREM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners were shut out again...

www.krem.com

Comments / 1

WSLS

Pelicans bats too hot for Red Sox in 24-6 clobbering

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox earned a series opening win over Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the Pelicans--took that personal. Perhaps that’s what sparked a blistering 24-6 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Myrtle Beach scored multiple runs in each of the first 5 innings of play, building a 20-4 lead entering the 6th inning.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

MadBum addresses his side of viral ejection, umpire drama

During his time with the Giants, Madison Bumgarner established himself as one of the best big-game pitchers in modern MLB history. He also built a reputation for fiery confrontations on the field with either opponents or umpires. Bumgarner hasn't had many chances to display his combative side since he left...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani sends Red Sox a reminder of just how great he is

For those who were wondering exactly “what was wrong” with Shohei Ohtani at the start of the 2022 season, the reigning American League MVP and Los Angeles Angels superstar sent a reminder on Thursday afternoon that the answer was “nothing.”. There has been plenty of discussion about...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Washington

Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball

Derek Rodriguez just had a few days he will never forget. The 9-year-old New York Yankees fan went viral in the Rogers Centre stands on Tuesday after he was handed an Aaron Judge home run ball by Toronto Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. After Lanzillotta’s gesture, the two hugged it out in a heartwarming moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Magic Johnson Joins Ownership Bid: NFL World Reacts

Magic Johnson is joining an ownership bid to purchase an NFL franchise. That franchise just so happens to be the Denver Broncos. According to a report, Johnson has joined Josh Harris in a bid for the Denver Broncos. Investing in sports franchises is nothing new for Magic. He's already an...
DENVER, CO
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
KING-5

2 bald eagles caught fighting outside Seattle home

Two eagles fought outside a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Seattle from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Two eagles fought outside a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Seattle from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Photos: 2 bald eagles spotted fighting in Seattle backyard for five hours

SEATTLE — Two bald eagles were seen fighting for hours in the backyard of a Seattle home on Sunday. Pictures and video show the eagles grasping onto each other with their talons outside of a home in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Kim McCormick, who submitted the photos to KING 5, said the birds began fighting outside her neighbor's home around 6 p.m. and stop until 11 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Twins handed brutal Carlos Correa injury update

The Minnesota Twins’ season has encountered an unfortunate roadblock. After their signing of star shortstop Carlos Correa, the team seemed to be on the right track. They were sitting pretty at first place in the AL Central. All signs seemed to point at them breaking their long playoff streak this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Pete Carroll Asked If Seahawks Might Trade For Veteran QB

The Seattle Seahawks don't seem interested in going down the road of getting a veteran quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that he doesn't see the team making a trade for anybody. “I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening," Carroll said....
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Study says Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in MLB and I’ll be real, I do not understand why. What’s to dislike about them?. It turns out that the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball, according to a study conducted by WKYC Studios, and for the life of me, I do not understand why.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Young Yankees fan given Judge HR ball meets his hero

TORONTO — (AP) — The young Yankees fan who became a viral sensation this week shed more tears of joy on Wednesday when he met his hero, New York slugger Aaron Judge. It came hours after cameras captured Derek Rodriguez, 9, tearfully hugging Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta after Lanzillotta snagged Judge's sixth-inning home run ball and handed it to Derek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

