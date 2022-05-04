Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Pittston, Muhlenberg, Old Forge, Moosic, Blooming Grove, Edwardsville, West Hazleton, Freeland, Luzerne, Harveys Lake, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Sterling and Slocum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0