Luke Combs is now “Doin’ This” so big, he can fill up an entire stadium with Country fans--and we want you to be there. Luke says "When It Rains It Pours," and he's right: we want to rain on y'all with a chance to win tickets to see Luke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 2022. Kix 105.7 has got your chance to win our Luke Combs Stadium Show contest so check out the details below.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO