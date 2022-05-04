ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers fight plan to close pilot training center

By Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a news conference after the weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia GOP Senate debate focuses on Herschel Walker absence

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tuesday's debate among Georgia Republican Senate candidates was predictably defined by the man who wasn't there — Herschel Walker. If the race wasn't dominated by Walker's football celebrity and Donald Trump endorsement, Gary Black, Latham Saddler, Kelvin King, Josh Clark and Jon McColumn might all be more viable candidates for the Republican nomination. But instead, each continued to try to scratch out a case for GOP voters to turn away from Walker and consider them in the May 24 primary as an alternative to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Democrats press feds to help hundreds of thousands of Georgians at risk of losing Medicaid coverage

The federal public health emergency instituted during the pandemic made it easier for Georgians to access and keep insurance through Medicaid. But with renewal up in the air, hundreds of thousands of Peach State residents face losing benefits altogether. Georgia’s congressional Democrats are urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to do more to minimize the scope of lost coverage.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Democratic#Capitol Hill#House#Senate
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WABE

Republican wins Georgia House special election

A Republican won a special Georgia state House election Tuesday in Cobb County, but may never serve a day on the floor of the legislature. Republican Mitchell Kaye won 57% of the vote, beating Democrat James Dustin McCormick, who won 43%, according to final unofficial returns. Kaye previously served a decade in the state House, leaving office in 2003.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
WSAV News 3

Ballot mistake discovered in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mix-up on local early voting and absentee ballots has been fixed, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections. Board chairman Tom Mahoney tells WSAV News 3 that only seven votes were affected by the mistake. The incorrect ballot placed Hutchinson Island in District 162, but it’s actually part of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy