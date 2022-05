The Barbe High girls golf team repeated as Division I state champions, holding on to the big lead they built on Monday to finish 13 shots ahead of runner-up Dutchtown. The championship tournament was played at The Wetlands Golf Club in Lafayette. The Bucs owned a 12-shot lead over the Griffins entering the final day of play after opening with a 164 on Monday and avoiding drama by outplaying Dutchtown by one stroke on Tuesday, 166 to 167. The Bucs had the best team score on both days.

