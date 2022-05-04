ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
elur° 2.0 architectural ruler has heft, a sleek design, and accuracy for bevel cutting

By Genevieve Healey
 2 days ago
Ideal for more than just bevel cutting, the elur° 2.0 architectural ruler is a gorgeous addition to your kit. Made of stainless steel, this gadget has a good weight to it. So it not only feels great in your hand but is also capable of tearing multiple pages. In fact, it...

