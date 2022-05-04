Community Foundation offers music instruction scholarships
The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting online applications for music instruction scholarships through May 31. Over the past five years, the Community Foundation has provided more than $50,000 in music scholarships to local students.
Students ages 5 through 18 who are currently pursuing instrumental or vocal music instruction may apply for a music scholarship supporting private or group instruction. Students must be enrolled in music instruction at the time of application and must be a resident of Frederick County.
The application and details can be found at scholarshipsfrederickcounty.com. No paper applications will be accepted.
To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit frederickcountygives.org.
