San Diego, CA

The City of San Diego Trashes Bicycles Owned by Homeless Residents

By james stout
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral video on Twitter shows San Diego city workers and police officers confiscating and trashing bicycles owned by homeless residents...

merle
2d ago

not all homeless people are thieves. and if they were reported stolen then the police are that much fault by not looking up the serial numbers before they start throwing perfectly good bicycles into a cruncher. they should have done their jobs and seeing if they were stolen or registered to one of the homeless people there. that's abuse of power. I understand police is frustration however but two wrongs don't make a right

I’ll be the judge
2d ago

They could’ve refurbished those bikes and did something positive with them especially the way our gas prices are right now , they should’ve been donated to a good cause , but just like always the city like to waste money

Tona Petersen
2d ago

I wonder how many of the bikes were DONATED/GIVEN to the UNHOUSED just to have them DESTROYED. They should sue the city,like they did in CHICO.

