The City of San Diego Trashes Bicycles Owned by Homeless Residents
A viral video on Twitter shows San Diego city workers and police officers confiscating and trashing bicycles owned by homeless residents...www.bicycling.com
A viral video on Twitter shows San Diego city workers and police officers confiscating and trashing bicycles owned by homeless residents...www.bicycling.com
not all homeless people are thieves. and if they were reported stolen then the police are that much fault by not looking up the serial numbers before they start throwing perfectly good bicycles into a cruncher. they should have done their jobs and seeing if they were stolen or registered to one of the homeless people there. that's abuse of power. I understand police is frustration however but two wrongs don't make a right
They could’ve refurbished those bikes and did something positive with them especially the way our gas prices are right now , they should’ve been donated to a good cause , but just like always the city like to waste money
I wonder how many of the bikes were DONATED/GIVEN to the UNHOUSED just to have them DESTROYED. They should sue the city,like they did in CHICO.
Comments / 44