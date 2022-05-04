Detroit Ranks Among The 10 Best Places To Order A Pizza In America

Photo: Getty Images

In more ways than one, no place does it quite like Detroit. Detroit-style pizza has gone down in history for being perfectly proportioned, unmistakably crispy, and cut into distinctive squares of cheesy goodness. The pizza scene in Detroit remains alive and well as more pizzerias open each year to pay homage to the craft.

Food & Wine ranked the 10 best places to enjoy pizza in America, and Detroit-style pizza topped the list without fail.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about Detroit- style pizza :

"Detroit's square pies, with their distinctive crispy edges, plenty of Wisconsin brick cheese, and a quality tomato sauce on top, are cropping up all over. In more than one other state on this list, it's some of the best pizza being made right now. Detroit pizza goes back to 1946, when Gus and Anna Guerra introduced the city to the style at Buddy's on Conant and McNichols. Guerra split amicably from the restaurant a decade or so later, opening his own place in Eastpointe. These days, if you're not loyal to Buddy's, which is now a regional chain (the original being the best), chances are you're loyal to Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant."

For more information regarding the history of Detroit-style pizza, visit HERE .