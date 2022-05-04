ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Ranks Among The 10 Best Places To Order A Pizza In America

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00524u_0fSuxbSQ00
Photo: Getty Images

In more ways than one, no place does it quite like Detroit. Detroit-style pizza has gone down in history for being perfectly proportioned, unmistakably crispy, and cut into distinctive squares of cheesy goodness. The pizza scene in Detroit remains alive and well as more pizzerias open each year to pay homage to the craft.

Food & Wine ranked the 10 best places to enjoy pizza in America, and Detroit-style pizza topped the list without fail.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about Detroit- style pizza :

"Detroit's square pies, with their distinctive crispy edges, plenty of Wisconsin brick cheese, and a quality tomato sauce on top, are cropping up all over. In more than one other state on this list, it's some of the best pizza being made right now. Detroit pizza goes back to 1946, when Gus and Anna Guerra introduced the city to the style at Buddy's on Conant and McNichols. Guerra split amicably from the restaurant a decade or so later, opening his own place in Eastpointe. These days, if you're not loyal to Buddy's, which is now a regional chain (the original being the best), chances are you're loyal to Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant."

For more information regarding the history of Detroit-style pizza, visit HERE .

Comments / 2

Related
MetroTimes

Metro Detroit-based Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop pulls out all the stops

Who would have thought to put one of dining's pricier delicacies on a food truck? Nick Wilson and his partner and aunt, Kathryn Wilson, did it in 2018. Improbably, a $35 lobster roll is their best-seller when the truck makes its weekly rounds of various gyms, a sneaker store, and a dispensary in the metro area. At their new carry-out-only storefront in Dearborn, people are ordering an $18 half-roll plus "something else," says Nick Wilson: "We have so many ideas and people want to try a little bit of everything."
DETROIT, MI
Eater

These Southeast Michigan Restaurants and Bars Closed in 2022

Restaurants, bars, and cafes have lives. They open, grow, and eventually close — sometimes suddenly, and sometimes simply because it’s time for their owners to move on. Welcome to The Shutter, a regularly updated roundup of Detroit and metro Detroit’s restaurant closures. The list is by no means comprehensive. Have information on another closing? Send all tips to detroit@eater.com.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Food Wine#Detroit Style Pizza#Food Drink#Buddy
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Rochester Hills woman crowned as 2022 Ms. Senior Michigan

Shock and Awe might be a good way to describe the reaction of this year’s Ms. Senior Michigan pageant winner when she discovered her newly crowned title. Rochester Hills resident Madhuri Agarwal, 61, was clearly shocked when she heard her name announced as the winner. In fact, she mouthed the word “no” as the bouquet of roses were handed to her and tears began streaming down her face.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDIO-TV

Great Lakes cruise ship docked in Michigan

This summer, cruise ships will be docking in Duluth. On Tuesday, one of the brand-new Viking cruiser docked in Detroit, as part of an inaugural Great Lakes tour. The Viking Octantis is at the Nicholson Terminal. It's an all-new expedition ship that was built to explore remote destinations. Several Great...
DULUTH, MN
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Emagine Theatres celebrate Mother’s Day with free popcorn for moms

Moms can score some free popcorn this Mother’s Day when they see a movie at Emagine Theatres. On Sunday, May 8, moms can receive a free 44-ounce popcorn with the purchase of any concession item, officials said. The theatre chain is offering the deal all day long at all of their locations.
CANTON, MI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy