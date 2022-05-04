ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Celebrating Norfolk's Tourism Industry on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kurt Krause, CEO of VisitNorfolk, stops...

www.wtkr.com

WTKR

Meta Supporting Local Businesses on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kaitlyn Wilkins, Vice President of Global Small Business Sales at Meta, joins Coast Live to share ideas and new ways to support small businesses through social media. Presented by Meta. Visit facebook.com/MetaforBusiness for more information.
SMALL BUSINESS
WTKR

Worrell 1000 sailboat race returns, ends in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Wednesday afternoon, a huge crowd gathered at Rudee's Restaurant in Virginia Beach. The occasion? A kickoff party for the Worrell 1000, which is a long-distance beach catamaran sailboat race. Team Rudee's will be the lone Virginia team taking part in the event. The sailing teams...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Fast Teeth Whitening with Power Swabs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Yellow, stained teeth can make you appear older and look unhealthy. Luckily, our lifestyle expert Courtney Perna has a product that she says will whiten your teeth in just minutes. Presented by. Power Swabs. 1 (800) 658-3390.
SKIN CARE
WTKR

Help Non-Profit "The Cat Corner" Support Their Mission on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Vice President Katherine Omo and volunteer Liz Axberg visit Coast Live to talk about their non-profit “The Cat Corner," and show off some adorable kittens! You can help "The Cat Corner" win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Cooling's "One Hour Cares" initiative!
PETS

