Nothing's as it seems! Talented baker makes cakes that look like a turkey, Clorox wipes, Air Force 1s, and designer purses - and are almost indistinguishable from the real thing

By Dailymail.com Reporter
 3 days ago

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her incredible baking skills, leaving viewers doubting their eyes as she replicates everything from Chanel bags to trainers with sugar and frosting.

Vanessa Barcelo, 31, from Hialeah, Florida, is a cake artist who began baking in July 2011.

She began sharing her delectable treats on the social media platform in 2019, racking up followers.

Now, with the emergence of popular TV shows like Netflix's 'Is It Cake?' — where judges try to find the cake amongst the products — the baker's videos have gone viral.

Vanessa Barcelo, 31, from Hialeah, Florida, is a cake artist who began baking in July 2011
She has gone viral for her cake creations, including several that look like designer purses
Amazingly, she doesn't even need to keep the cakes on a table, and holds them up by the strap
She demonstrates biting into them to prove that they are, in fact, cake
One of her most popular creations is a black Chanel bag — made without a cake stand — that she made for her sister, which received 5.2 million views and over a million likes on TikTok.

'My sister loves purses but I had done several purses that sit on cake boards,' Vanessa, who appeared on Netflix's Baking Impossible in 2021, told Jam Press.

'I wanted to do something unique and mind-blowing so I started playing with different structures to see what could best support a cake and be held by straps.'

In the clip, Vanessa walks down a path, holding a child's hand on one side and the bag on the other. As the approaches the camera, she takes a big chunk out of the bag, leaving social media users stunned.

She began sharing her delectable treats on the social media platform in 2019, racking up followers
Netflix's 'Is It Cake?' has capitalized on the trend of cakes that look uber-realistic
She made one cake that looked exactly like a perfectly-cooked turkey

Impressively, the heavy cake is held up by nothing but its straps.

'Never let them know your next move,' one viewer commented.

Another person added: 'Literally in her bag.

'Probably the kids is cake too. I don't trust anything right now,' someone else wrote.

One more person wrote: 'I thought she made purses,' followed by two laughing face emojis.

'Ahhhh a Chanel bag I can afford,' another viewer added.

Users have also been tricked by her red and black Nike Air Force 1s cake, which was made from slabs of chocolate cake, before being intricately designed with icing.

Vanessa also presented the most delicious way to combat COVID, with a 'Clorox' bacterial wipe cake, along with a bottle of 'Corona' beer
'I have always been an artist since I was a little girl,' said the baker, who is self-taught
'When I moved away to go to college I loved watching Cake Boss and I was going home for my sister and cousins birthday but I [was] very tight on money,' she said of her first stab at the hobby. She made a Hello Kitty cake

Another featured her mind-boggling 'turkey' cake, complete with crispy, golden skin and couscous — perfect for Thanksgiving.

Vanessa also presented the most delicious way to combat COVID, with a 'Clorox' bacterial wipe cake, along with a bottle of 'Corona' beer.

Speaking about her love of baking, Vanessa, who is self-taught, said: 'I have always been an artist since I was a little girl.

'When I moved away to go to college I loved watching Cake Boss and I was going home for my sister and cousins birthday but I [was] very tight on money.

'I wanted to gift them something from the heart so I decided I would try and make custom cakes from what I had learned from just watching the show.

'I made a Romero Britto-inspired flower cake and a Hello Kitty cake,' she said.

Vanessa documents some of her cake-making on TikTok and Instagram
She showed how she made her very realistic purse cakes, which have plenty of fondant
Growing passionate of creating edible art, Vanessa decided to become a full time cake artist, opening her own business in 2013

'When I arrived with the two cakes everyone [was] in shock I had made them and loved everything about them.'

Growing passionate of creating edible art, Vanessa decided to become a full time cake artist, opening her own business in 2013.

She said: 'Since the first year I started doing cakes, my niche was always creating realistic cakes, with the first being a clown face standing up. I’ve done a little of everything from animals to shoes to purses.'

Vanessa said she has been blown away by the positive reactions to her work on social media.

She said: 'Since the first year I started doing cakes, my niche was always creating realistic cakes, with the first being a clown face standing up. I've done a little of everything from animals to shoes to purses.'
Vanessa said she has been blown away by the positive reactions to her work on social media
'I was mind blown the reactions are the best, no one can seem to understand how I'm holding them by the straps!' she said

She added: 'I was mind blown the reactions are the best, no one can seem to understand how I’m holding them by the straps!

'I was in shock I did not expect it would go viral as it did and the love and support was so amazing!

'When I started baking I had no idea it would open so many doors and opportunities, being on a Netflix baking show to doing celebrity cakes it’s been such a journey.

'My family is the back bone to my business even though everyone has their own careers they are all always there to support and inspire me,' she said.

SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten's Classic Mother's Day Cake Uses One Key Ingredient

With Mother's Day fast approaching, it's the perfect time to make some decisions about how you're going to celebrate. Make mom breakfast in bed as a special surprise? Take mom out to dinner at their favorite restaurant? Surprise them with their favorite treat(s)? The possibilities are truly endless, and that can make planning this special day a little daunting.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
RECIPES
