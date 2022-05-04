ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Minnesota Supreme Court Will Not Review Rochester Murder Case

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of murder has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request from 28-year-old Sao Yim to review his conviction on a second-degree murder charge and a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. The...

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released to Rochester, Minnesota

The Rochester Police Department announced information about a Level 3 predatory offender released from custody and to Rochester, Minnesota. According to the RPD information sheet, Terry Colton Ross was released to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE on Monday, May 2nd. The fact sheet on Ross says he has...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison for killing a Warren County woman in 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen, of Cambridge.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
FOREST LAKE, MN
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Husband Shot Wife In Wadena Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young married couple in rural Wadena is dead following a murder-suicide, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Ariel and Isaac Malone, both 25, were found dead at a residence in Compton Township in late April. Officials at the time said it was an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. Further investigation determined that Isaac Malone fatally shot his wife before he killed himself. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. — Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
WADENA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KIMT

Second sentence of probation handed out over North Iowa heroin sale

MASON CITY, Iowa – More probation is handed out over the sale of heroin in North Iowa. Robert John Murphy, 42 of Mason City, has been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to successfully complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court program. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man who conspired to distribute over 100 pounds of meth sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man who conspired to distribute over 100 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Demarcus Foy, 31, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. At...
FORT DODGE, IA
KAAL-TV

Man arrested in Mason City drug bust

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office and associated agencies executed warrants at six Mason City-area locations. Felix Allen Arp was arrested in connection with an ongoing methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in N Iowa. Arp, 30, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Over 1,000 potentially deadly fentanyl pills seized in southern Minnesota

KASOTA, Minn. – Over 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a search of a storage locker Wednesday in Le Sueur County. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) searched the locker in rural Kasota and found 1,064 Mbox 30 pills. Investigators say the locker is currently rented by Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato. The MRVDTF says it was assisted in the search by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
KASOTA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Charged In Lily Peters Killing Due Back In Court Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl will be back in court Thursday. The 14-year-old eighth grader is facing charges of first-degree murder, as well as two charges of sexual assault, in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. According to prosecutors, the boy confessed to investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go” on April 24, when he followed her on a trail as she left her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls. The boy allegedly admitted to punching the girl, hitting her with a stick, strangling her, and sexually...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KIMT

Man to stand trial for high-speed chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for man accused of driving over twice the speed limit. Charles Gene Barnish, 46 of Mason City, is charged with driving while barred and eluding. Law enforcement says he was arrested on April 7 after going 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on S. Washington Avenue in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
