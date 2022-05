A crypto gift purchased on Mother's Day last year would be disappointing to mom today. Although, if it were purchased two years ago, mom would be smiling with joy. If you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year, a gift of crypto is one item to consider. The timing of the purchase could have a huge impact on whether Mom ends up making money or losing part of the gift’s value along the way.

