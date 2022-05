“From the outside it looks totally fine. The kitchen though is another story,” Gibson’s Bar-B-Q co-owner Paula Mabry says, following an April 7 fire at the iconic Huntsville restaurant. “There’s been no official statement by our insurance company yet,” Mabry says, “but it appears to have been caused by an electrical failure in the kitchen area.”

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO