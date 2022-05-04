ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Police Recognize the Best of the Best Among Their Own

 3 days ago
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department recognized the best of the best among their ranks during a special awards ceremony at Northwest Technical Community College in Shreveport. The awards were for members of the Shreveport Police family who go above and beyond their call of duty. If...

