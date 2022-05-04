ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio to Hershey

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The 6'4", 200-pound defenseman set a WHL...

www.nhl.com

Related
FOX Sports

Capitals and Panthers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

LINE: Panthers -196, Capitals +164; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-1. Washington has...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL
Person
Mike Vogel
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Brian Maclellan
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Yardbarker

Flyers add a familiar face to their front office staff along with a new scout

Kapanen, 48, played for the Flyers from 2002-2008. He registered 110 points (44G, 66A) in 311 regular season games, and 19 points (9G, 10A) in 53 playoff games. Kapanen spent time with KalPa in the Finnish League after his NHL career. He saw himself in many different roles with the organization. These roles included: player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and owner. He was then the head coach for HC Lugano in Switzerland for one season (2019-2020).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

2022 State of the Team | FEATURE

General manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media discuss the state of his team, last season and moving forward. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald joined the media for a lengthy media conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the 2021-22 season, coaching changes and the future. Below are the biggest takeaways from the day.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'PLAY OUR BEST GAME'

What was talked about as the Flames boarded a flight to Dallas. "Actually, we had lots of good looks. If you look who scored the goals in two games - Lindholm in Game 1 and Pavelski in Game 2 - and the guys who missed chances in Game 2. Guys that get chances, that's what they get the publicity for - is to finish those chances. You're not going to get a whole bunch. I mean, we're getting the same amount of opportunities that we get in the regular season and we're giving up fewer. That's playoff hockey for the people that haven't watched it live for a while."
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 of Western First Round

Ingram to make first playoff start for Nashville; Cogliano out for Colorado with injury. Connor Ingram will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Nashville Predators will try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'grind it out' to even series with Capitals

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, forwards Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Returning to form after dropping Game 1, the high-flying Panthers cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at FLA Live Arena on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee

Center Was Fifth Among AHL Skaters in Assists During Regular Season; Appeared in Eight Games for Nashville in 2021-22 Nashville, Tenn. (May 7, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99),...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Beninati, Laughlin reminisce on start of Caps' 'Rock the Red' era

To fully understand the Capitals' 'Rock the red' era -- a time frame in the late-2000s, early 2010s that started a run of tremendous success for the franchise that's continued to present-day -- one must understand the state of the Caps prior to that. And, there's no one better to...
NHL
NHL

Ingram to start for Predators in Game 3 against Avalanche

NASHVILLE -- Connor Ingram will make his second straight start for the Nashville Predators when they host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on Saturday. Ingram made 49 saves on 51 shots in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs start in Game 2 on Thursday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Campbell delivers 'game-saving save' for Maple Leafs in Game 3

TAMPA -- The Toronto Maple Leafs thought their 3-2 lead was going to evaporate the moment Steven Stamkos unleashed his one-timer. They had seen the Tampa Bay Lightning captain score countless goals like that from the left face-off circle over the years, and this one appeared to be no different.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly | PODCAST

The Devils Matt Loughlin, Amanda Stein, Chris Wescott and Sam Kasan look back at the season that was in 2021-22 The Devils finished the 2021-22 season a week ago. And this the latest edition of the Speak of the Devils podcast, Matt Loughlin hosted Amanda Stein, Chris Wescott and Sam Kasan to recap the season that was.
NHL
NHL

A LETTER TO SABRES FANS FROM KYLE OKPOSO

The last time I wrote to you, I spoke about hard work and playing a fun brand of hockey. I'm glad we were able to follow through on those two things. The year was filled with ups and downs, but what this year had that previous campaigns lacked were games that really stood out.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 10

NEW YORK --- The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the NHL Network's Secaucus, NJ studio. NHL Draft Lottery coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will learn where in the draft order their first selection will be for the 2022 NHL Draft.
LOTTERY
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'EMOTIONS RISE'

"It's part of playoff hockey, you go into these buildings and making them quiet is a good feeling also and we've got a great opportunity to do that tonight. It's going to be a tough game, really tough and this building is going to be really loud. We're excited for it."
NHL

