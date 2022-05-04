ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick senior identified as victim found by housekeeper, launching homicide investigation

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJHty_0fSuTuhB00

UPDATE at 10:20 a.m. on May 4, 2022: Detectives investigating a body found inside of a Kennewick residence on Tuesday released the identity of the victim: 76-year-old Clayton Wick. Through the early stages of this investigation, Kennewick authorities have reason to believe the manner of his death was homicide.

Local law enforcement has been unable to successfully get in contact with the victim’s family. Forensic experts from the WSP Crime Lab remain in the Tri-Cities to case the scene and further the investigation.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing. Another update and/or follow-up story will be issued once further details are revealed.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was located by a housekeeper who visited the residence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department, the housekeeper arrived at a residence on the 400-block of S Buchanon St around 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 2022. Upon arrival, the housekeeper located the body and notified local law enforcement.

Based on preliminary evidence, authorities have reason to believe that the man did not die from natural causes. Therefore, the Kennewick Police Department has launched a homicide investigation to uncover further details about this situation.

The victim has not been publically identified as law enforcement works to notify the man’s family members of this incident.

Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department are at the scene of the incident with a team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab en route to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. On April 19, police said the man entered Sound Community Bank, located at 2941 S. 38th Street, handed a teller a note and demanded cash. He threaten to shoot employees, police said. Police...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housekeeper#Violent Crime#The Wsp Crime Lab
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy