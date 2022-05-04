ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Band Indego Releases First Badass Single With Music Video

By Chrissy
 3 days ago
Popular Lubbock band Indego will be releasing the first single "Cobalt" from their upcoming album on Friday, May 6th, 2022. It was recorded right here in town at Crossroads Recording Studio at Texas...

ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

