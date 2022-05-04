Survey shows Illinois businesses facing rent delinquency

Debt. Almost all of us have it in some form. It can be fairly small like on a credit card, or a huge as a house mortgage. The problem comes when you get behind, or stop, making payments. During the recent pandemic many families lost jobs and found themselves behind with payments. Most credit card companies will contact you and attempt to make arrangements to help you pay. There are times, however, when they basically give up trying to recover what is owed. They are in the loan business, not the debt collection business. To recover some of their loss they “sell” the debt to a debt collection company. These companies buy the debt for pennies on the dollar and then hope they collect more than they have paid. You can be assured that they will try their best to collect. That’s how debt collectors make their money. They will contact you for payment. If you do not pay, or if you do not respond, the debt collector is likely to sue you in Maryland District Court. The District Court can hear matters where the amount sought, excluding interest and costs, is $30,000 or less. If you find yourself in court you may want to get legal advice. The Maryland Court Help Center offers free help at 410-260-1392.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO