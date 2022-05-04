ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Man Sent Back To Prison For Latest DUI Conviction

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for DUI several years ago has been given the same sentence for his latest conviction. Sentenced last week was 42-year-old Justen Heintzman. He was drunk when he caused a high-speed...

