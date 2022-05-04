How to Remove Your Personal Information From Google Search, Including Phone Number and Address

The fashion retailer Express, a mall-culture staple, is on a mission to transform itself for the digital era. It manages a flock of social-selling influencers and is using data to personalize the experience of browsing its hot-pink crop tops and sequined statement blazers. The finishing touch on this brand makeover? A partnership with the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to cobrand digital ads and offer Klarna’s “Pay in 4” product—which splits shopping-spree expenditures into four interest-free biweekly payments at checkout. “We want to give customers with a certain perception of us an opportunity to change that perception,” says Brian Seewald, SVP of e-commerce at Express. “We’re taking the risk out of a purchase with BNPL,” he says, adding that Express customers who opt to use Klarna have a higher average-order value.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO