Iowa State

Federal judge approves more than $1 million settlement in Flexsteel lawsuit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel. Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re...

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three northeastern Iowa family members were sentenced in federal court for their roles in crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes. In plea agreements, it was established that 53-year-old Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, directed 27-year-old Marshal Dillion Rosenbaum to apply for a crop loan with the USDA on the pretense that Marshal would take over the farm due to health problems Aimee and her husband 58-year-old Donald Rosenbaum faced. After Marshal obtained over $165,000 in loan proceeds, Aimee applied for obtained over $1.3 million in loans on the pretense that Aimee and Donald would continue to farm the land.
KCJJ

Former Iowa City Pride president arrested for alleged misuse of funds

The former president of Iowa City Pride who was under investigation for an alleged misuse of funds has now been formally charged with theft. KCJJ cited a Press-Citizen article last month that reported former Pride president Anthony Sivanthaphanith admitted to investigators that he spent $8000 without the board of directors’ knowledge between May and November 2021 when he was both president and treasurer. He was given the treasurer’s duties after the former treasurer resigned in March, and allegedly ordered checks in his name drawn on the Iowa City Pride account that he had been issued a debit card for as the treasurer.
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds signs several new bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. A total of 26 bills were signed into law. They include entirely new legislation and amendments to previously-passed bills. HF2300 adds protections for certain members of the military concerning employment and insurance coverage. HF2155 creates...
Axios Des Moines

Hurdle emerges in Des Moines police stop tracking reform push

An independent review's recommendation to require Des Moines police to document the race and ethnicity of all people they stop is raising logistical and accuracy questions.Why it matters: Multiple civil rights groups consider the information critical in efforts to eliminate racial disparities in policing. But City Council members recently raised concerns about implementation since Iowa doesn't require that driver's license applicants self-identify.State of play: Des Moines police currently only collect data on individuals they stop if it results in a citation or arrest. Even then, officers don't always document race and ethnicity if the information isn't available.If Des Moines were...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge denies governor’s request to dismiss public records lawsuit

A lawsuit brought by Iowa Capital Dispatch and others against Gov. Kim Reynolds that alleges her office repeatedly failed to comply with the state’s Open Records Law will proceed, a judge ruled Friday. Reynolds sought to dismiss the lawsuit, in part because her office provided some of the records after the lawsuit was filed in […] The post Judge denies governor’s request to dismiss public records lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
KCRG.com

Derecho contractor theft charges dismissed after attorney filing error

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theft charges against a Burlington contractor were dismissed after Linn County prosecutors missed a deadline to file documents related to the trial. According to prosecutors, Ryan Standard received down payments to perform repairs after the storm and never returned to complete those repairs for multiple...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa To Receive $1M As Its Part Of TurboTax Settlement

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa will receive one-million dollars as its part of a multi-state settlement with TurboTax. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says TurboTax has agreed to pay the states involved 141-million dollars following claims that the company got people to pay for tax preparation services that should have been free. The direct payments of about 30-dollars will be made to 33-thousand Iowa taxpayers who used the service from 2016 to 2018. All eligible parties will get a notice and then a check by mail.
Des Moines Business Record

Development of transload facility on land in Dallas County under consideration by owners of 230-acre tract

Owners of about 230 acres between Booneville Road and Raccoon River Drive in unincorporated Dallas County are exploring development of a transload facility on the site. The development would include spaces for a manufacturing facility. The rendering above shows an example of how the site, immediately west of a Microsoft datacenter development, could be developed. Rendering courtesy city of West Des Moines.
