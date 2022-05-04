ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Behind The Song: “Star Wars Theme” by John Williams

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIhVe_0fSuCHFT00

Hello, and happy Star Wars day. May the 4th (and the force) be with you.

Yes, you can hear it now. The theme from the epic space-themed saga. The march, the snare drum, the horns and the strings. It swells and rises and falls and inspires and delights.

Has any song gotten moviegoers’ hearts pumping faster and harder in the history of film?

Well, before we get into that, let’s listen to the original theme from Star Wars by the legendary composer, the one and only: John Williams.

Origins

John Williams composed the theme for Star Wars in the late 1970s. Williams has also written the theme for seemingly hundreds of other movies, including Jaws, E.T., and Superman, which we’ll touch on below.

Williams’ 1977 recording of the Star Wars theme with the London Symphony Orchestra hit the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, Meco put out a disco version of the song—”Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band”—which was a global hit and hit No. 1 on the charts.

A friend of legendary director Steven Spielberg, Williams was recommended by his pal to the young filmmaker George Lucas, who needed a composer for his space epic. Agreeing to do the project, Williams delivered the epic composition, which hearkened to past works like Gustav Holst’s orchestral piece, The Planets, and others from musicians like Richard Strauss and Max Steiner.

Luke Skywalker

Because the theme is so rousing and so positive and so powerful, it is often associated with the lead protagonist of the original Star Wars trilogy: Luke Skywalker. The theme plays several times when Skywalker wins a battle or finds himself achieving his promise and potential in the films, as well.

Title Cards

One of the most famous aspects of the Star Wars franchise is its opening credits. The theme song begins, blaring and blasting, and the title of the movie shows up on screen over a backdrop of galaxy and stars. The horns play triumphantly as a few introductory paragraphs begin to slide upward on the screen. It’s impossible not to feel pumped up when this takes place and it’s largely thanks to Williams’ composition.

John Williams

John Towner Williams was born on February 8, 1932, in New York City, New York. Today, he is 90 years old and is recognized as one of the most important musicians and composers in American history. He is also a conductor and pianist. His career has spanned seven decades.

Williams has won 25 Grammy Awards as well we seven British Academy Film Awards, five Oscars (to go along with 52 nominations), and four Golden Globes. Williams is the second-most nominated individual when it comes to the Academy Awards, second only to Walt Disney.

Along with the Star Wars theme, Williams has composed the themes for Jaws, E.T., Home Alone, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, and the first three Harry Potter films, among many more. He’s also composed for the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and other television programs.

In 2005, the American Film Institute selected Williams’ 1977 Star Wars score as the greatest film score of all time. And the Library of Congress has entered the film’s soundtrack into the National Recording Registry. He has composed the score for nine of the top 25 highest-grossing films in U.S. history.

Legacy

Today, of course, Star Wars and its various offshoots remain some of the most recognizable and successful movies of all time. So too does the Williams’ theme. The music is still the highest-grossing non-popular music recording of all time. And for it, Williams won the Oscar for Best Original Score.

Due to the music’s success, Williams has returned to the Star Wars franchise after the first film to work on sequels like The Empire Strikes Back, in which he introduced the Darth Vader-inspired work: “The Imperial March.” Others include “Yoda’s Theme” and “Han Solo and the Princess.” He earned another Academy Award for this work, too.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Flea to Star in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ renowned bassist Flea is set to star in the upcoming Star Wars television show from Disney+ about the famed Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new show, called Obi-Wan Kenobi, will drop in three weeks on the streaming service. The news was released by Star Wars...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Baba O’Riley” by The Who

“Baba O’Riley” is one of the strangest songs to become a big hit. With its odd title and strange opening, the track, which many believe is named “Teenage Wasteland” has nevertheless overcome any obstacles to become one of the most well-known songs today. (The track even got a whole episode dedicated to it by the comedian Joe Pera.)
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Max Steiner
Person
Meco
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Richard Strauss
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Theme Song#The Academy Awards
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

What’s the Meaning Behind the Band Name: Led Zeppelin

In August of 1968, the Yardbirds had split, following the release of their fourth album Little Games a year earlier. At the time, guitarist Jimmy Page was already playing with multi-instrumentalist John Paul Jones before recruiting singer Robert Plant and drummer John Bonham to join their project, tentatively called the New Yardbirds, who already had a Scandinavian tour lined up.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
American Songwriter

10 Drummers You Didn’t Know Were Also Lead Singers

For most drummers, life behind the kit means a musical life behind the rest of the band. Drummers are usually positioned at the back of the stage behind their scaffolding of cymbals, kick drums, floor toms, and other rhythmic accoutrements. However, for the rare few, to be a drummer means...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Celebrates 20 Years with Reunion of Former Winners/Contestants

American Idol celebrated their 20-year anniversary with a night of star-studded performances from previous winners and contestants on Monday night (May 2). The evening was complete with performances and surprise guest appearances from those that helped put American Idol on the map. Ryan Seacrest even brought out a spiked, frosted-tipped wig to capture the early-2000s nostalgia. Former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson surprised the judges at their table to watch their former contestants. The former judges haven’t seen these contestants since their time on the show.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Black Crowes Share New EP, “1972”

Legendary rock outfit The Black Crowes have just shared their new, highly anticipated EP – 1972. The Amazon Original work is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of rock-and-roll records of the era. The project was recorded at the Sunset Sound in Los Angeles earlier this year and features...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy