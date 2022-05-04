ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hale Kipa keeps "Moving Forward" to help Hawaii's at-risk youth.

By Maleko McDonnell
KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- For more than a half-century, Hale Kipa has provided help and shelter...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

Some Hawaii prison inmates will not be able to spend Mother's Day with family this weekend

Some Hawaii prison inmates will not be able to spend Mother's Day with their loved ones this weekend due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates. The "Department of Public Safety" has announced that all inmate visits -- to both the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu -- and the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island -- have been cancelled this weekend.
HAWAII STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders: Who killed Gayle Hook?

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAI’I ISLAND (KHON) – Hawai’i Island Police are renewing calls for anyone with information that can solve the 1973 murder of Gayle Hook. Hook was a 21-year-old woman from Washington state at the time of her death. In 1972, investigators say she followed friends to the Big Island. The plan was to temporarily call […]
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Grassy lawns banned in Las Vegas to conserve water under one-of-a-kind state law

Las Vegas has for years struggled with water scarcity, a struggle likely to intensify with the climate crisis in the coming years. Now, the city is taking one aggressive measure in response: under a new state law, it is banning all grass lawns and mandating their removal. The entriety of the American southwest is facing water conservation challenges. The dramatic growth of the region over the last several decades accompanied by climate change-induced draught have caused serious long-term concerns about where cities, states, and Indigenous tribes will get their water from.Las Vegas, with its heavy tourist economy and location in...
POLITICS
KITV.com

Protesters take to Federal Court in Honolulu to Support Abortion Rights

HONOLULU-- Hundreds of people protested outside the federal courthouse on Ala Moana Boulevard in Honolulu. This week's revelation that the leaked Supreme court draft opinion to overturn Roe vs. Wade is authentic, had many supporters of abortion rights despondent but determined. "We older women are incredibly gratified that these younger...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tanioka’s Charity Foundation in Honolulu a finalist for State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tanioka’s Charity Foundation, a Honolulu-based charity organization, has been selected as a finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200. If selected, Tanioka’s would receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm. Tanioka’s says, if selected, it has designated the funds to Pali Momi Medical Center – which offers medical services to patients regardless of their ability to pay.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KITV.com

Hawaiian Monk Seal population surpasses 1,500

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After decades of declining numbers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the Hawaiian Monk Seal population is on the rise. As of 2022, the Hawaiian Monk Seal population has surpassed 1,500 for the first time in 20 years, NOAA said. Monk seals are known to...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hundreds rescued in monster south shore swell on Oahu

Hundreds of people were rescued over the last two days, as lifeguards expect to make many more in the largest swell in at least five years. Tourists on a floatie told KITV4 today how they had decided to have fun in the breaking waves, but lifeguards raced to bring them them out of danger.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Legislative session wraps up at the Hawaii Capitol

After talking about possible cuts and furloughs last year amid the economic crisis created by the pandemic, this year was a different story, with a multi-billion surplus. Hawaii legislative session comes to a close amid budget surplus. The governor praised lawmakers for approving $1 billion in funding for the Department...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Mayor Blangiardi met with officials to address rising crime, homelessness, and public safety issues

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi met with several police and emergency officials Thursday, in an effort to address ongoing challenges of crime and public safety in Waikiki. Mayor Blangiardi was joined by Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm, Acting Chief of Police Rade Vanic, and Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Dr. Jim Ireland in a briefing on public safety with leaders from Waikiki and the Hawaii visitor industry at the Hawaii Convention Center.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Triathlon race starts on May 15 at Ala Moana Beach Park; traffic rerouted

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Annual Honolulu Triathlon returns on Sunday, May 15, starting at the Ala Moana Beach Park at 6:00 am. Event participants will start with a 1500-meter swim, followed by a 25-mile bike along Ala Moana Blvd, Nimitz, to Lagoon Drive, returning to Ala Moana Beach Park, and a 6.2-mile run inside Ala Moana Beach Park. There will be traffic restrictions and closures along the route.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

3 Ocean Safety lifeguard towers in east Oahu will be closed Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD), is informing the public about three lifeguard tower closures on the East Side of Oahu. Lifeguards will be patrolling in mobile response vehicles, HESD said. In an emergency, 911 should be called immediately. Ocean safety recommends swimming nearby a guarded beach.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Family holding out hope for California man missing on Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Family members of a missing man on Maui say they're holding out hope as search efforts continue. Thomas Lockhart, 61, of Salinas, Calif. was last seen Sunday morning, May 1, at a Kipahulu Valley farm. His family reported him missing after he didn't come back from a jog in the Pipiwai Trails area.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

