ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Just Eat Takeaway chairman resigns and executive suspended

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PcXq_0fSuB23c00

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s boardroom was in crisis on Wednesday as the chairman resigned and the chief operating officer was suspended just hours before the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The business has faced strong criticism from shareholders over its handling of the £5.75 billion takeover of US online food platform Grubhub , which it recently said it would be looking to sell.

The board is set to face shareholders in a fiery annual meeting in the Netherlands , where one of its biggest investors, Cat Rock Capital, has said it will vote against the re-election of four out of the six board members.

But chairman Adriaan Nuhn announced he would not be standing for re-election to the board after all and would leave the business as soon as the meeting finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3VM3_0fSuB23c00

Another board member, Jorg Gerbig, will also no longer be considered for re-election and has been suspended after bosses received a formal complaint against him relating to “possible personal misconduct at a company event”.

An investigation has been launched, with an external expert instructed to gather information.

Mr Gerbig said he is fully co-operating with the investigation and that he has full confidence in the outcome.

The company confirmed that the allegations do not relate to financial or reporting issues.

It added: “Mr Gerbig may be put for re-election if the allegations are determined to be unfounded.”

The last-minute announcements ahead of the meeting come a week after activist investor Cat Rock called for a major shake-up of the company, including the removal of finance chief Brent Wissink.

Cat Rock, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, said the firm made a “mistake” by buying Grubhub and must change its leadership team to help “rebuild its credibility”.

The activist investor said it will vote against the re-election of finance chief Brent Wissink and most of the group’s supervisory board because a 75% fall in the share price was due to bosses giving misleading financial outlooks.

Cat Rock founder and managing partner Alex Captain said Just Eat is a high-quality business with fantastic growth prospects and valuable assets.

But, in an open letter, he added that the chief financial officer (CFO) and supervisory board “have overseen a catastrophic destruction of equity value in the past two years”.

The fall in shares came despite an increase in demand for rapid deliveries during the pandemic.

Just Eat needs a new CFO to restore credibility with the capital markets and a new supervisory board to quickly refocus the business on Europe, use the proceeds of divestitures to strengthen Just Eat’s capitalisation, and actively evaluate other strategic options

Alex Captain, Cat Rock Capital

Despite rising sales, the company has spent millions on marketing and shoring up its operations in the US and UK, leaving it overstretched.

Mr Captain added: “We have been Just Eat shareholders for close to five years and are deeply committed to the company’s long-term success.

“We believe Just Eat’s equity value has decoupled from its fundamentals because of a complete loss of trust in the management and supervisory board’s capital allocation and financial management.

“Just Eat needs a new CFO to restore credibility with the capital markets and a new supervisory board to quickly refocus the business on Europe , use the proceeds of divestitures to strengthen Just Eat’s capitalisation, and actively evaluate other strategic options.”

Fellow investor Lucerne Capital has also said it plans to vote against Mr Wissink’s re-election.

Just Eat confirmed later on Thursday that Mr Wissink’s re-election was passed after it secured approval for all of its resolutions at the annual general meeting.

It did not reveal the proportion of shareholder votes in favour or against its proposals.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divestitures#Just Eat Takeaway#Grubhub#Cat Rock Capital
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Netherlands
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. securities regulator probes Didi Global's $4.4 billion IPO

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) over its $4.4 billion initial public offering in the United States in June last year, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said. Didi was cooperating with the U.S. securities regulator's investigation related to the offering, "subject to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Chinese Tech Firms Quietly Moving Business From Russia

While China has said it would sit out sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, many of the country's tech firms have begun backing away from doing business in Russia. That’s according to a Friday (May 6) report by the Wall Street Journal, which said the Chinese government has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wind turbine makers struggle to find pricing power

COPENHAGEN/MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Wind turbine makers racked up hefty losses last quarter, swelled by rocketing costs and cut-throat competition despite being more in demand than ever. The industry started seeing a steep decline in prices and increased competition back in 2017 as some governments moved away from generous,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Arizona semiconductor company offers solution to chip shortage

Moov Technologies CEO and co-founder Steven Zhou explained on Tuesday how his company is able to help alleviate the semiconductor chip shortage. The startup is an online marketplace that sells used semiconductor manufacturing parts and equipment, according to its website. "Oftentimes companies, if they cannot either afford new equipment or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
International Business Times

Google Picks Former Modi Think-tank Official As India Policy Head -source

Alphabet Inc's Google has hired a new public policy head in India, Archana Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank and the country's antitrust watchdog, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy