Big Ten expects new billion dollar media deal done in May

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Big Ten is expected to have a massive new media deal done this month. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told CBS Sports that the outline of the deal is likely to be finished by the end of the month, and that the deal will be worth approximately $1 billion.

Per CBS Sports’ industry sources, the biggest issue appears to be whether or not Fox gets all the television rights, or they split them with ESPN. There is also a chance that ESPN is not the other partner, and that Fox is joined by a completely different network in holding conference television rights.

