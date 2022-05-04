ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone drafted in Canadian Football League

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
Former Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone is headed to the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

The Brazilian kicker was selected in the second round of the 2022 CFL Global Draft with the No. 17 pick. From 2014-18, Gaglianone was Wisconsin’s starting kicker. Over those five seasons he went 70-92 (76.1%) on field goals and 216-218 (99.1%) on extra points. He ranks fifth all-time in the Big Ten conference with 70 career made field goals.

