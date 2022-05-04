ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall: Legal Penalties for Car Thefts, Break-ins

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
Tri-County Crimestoppers twice weekly highlights the unsolved car thefts, burglaries and break-ins in the area. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON this week. She described the type of legal penalties these individuals can face if convicted of these crimes. Kendall says if the stolen items total in the...

