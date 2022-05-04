Jose Mourinho hails Leicester's trophy record and issues rallying cry to Roma fans

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.Follow all the reaction from Brighton vs Man United below:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO