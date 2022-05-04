ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jose Mourinho hails Leicester's trophy record and issues rallying cry to Roma fans

By Sam Blitz
SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Mourinho has hailed Leicester's recent trophy haul as "amazing" and urged Roma fans to help knock the Foxes out of the Europa Conference League semi-finals by saying: "Don't come to watch the game, come to play." Mourinho's Roma are locked in a 1-1 draw with Rodgers' Foxes after...

