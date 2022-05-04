ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Florida Man Hits 150 MPH During High-Speed Chase Across 6 Counties

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Martin County Sheriff's deputies take 20-year-old Richard St. Leger (center) into custody after a high-speed, multi-county chase in Florida. Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was taken into custody after reaching triple-digit speeds during a chase across several counties.

The Florida Highway Patrol alerted the public Monday night (May 2) about a stolen SUV speeding along Florida's Turnpike, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office . Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as 20-year-old Richard St. Leger , of Pompano Beach, kept driving at high speeds through Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

"Because of St. Leger’s dangerously excessive speeds, MCSO terminated the ground pursuit, but AIR 1 stayed with the vehicle while dispatch prepared deputies with stop sticks at the 96 mile marker," according to a Facebook post. "At this point, the vehicle was traveling 150mph with the headlights off."

These stingers deflated the stolen vehicle's tires, prompting St. Leger to take off into the woods, officials say. Deputies reportedly deployed a K9 unit to apprehend the 20-year-old and he was arrested. The passenger of the vehicle, 28-year-old DeVonte Martin of Boynton Beach, was also taken into custody, the sheriff's office added.

St. Leger faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with a disregard for safety, and obstruction.

"The danger to innocent lives related to this crime cannot be overstated," MCSO says. "Every agency and every person on-shift last night, from dispatch, Aviation, K9 to Road Patrol, did an outstanding job ending this pursuit with no injuries or loss of life."

