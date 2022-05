An Iowa City man who thought his daughter was being assaulted was arrested after assaulting a man who was just helping her inside the residence. Police say the incident occurred around 7:45 pm Sunday. 47-year-old Daniel Allie of Taylor Drive was at a residence on Burns Avenue, and admitted to pulling the victim out of the house. Allie reportedly struck the victim in the face multiple times, because he thought the man was assaulting his daughter.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO