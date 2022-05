Robert Gordon has led Myrtle’s baseball program for a quarter-century, but it’s time for him to shift focus. Gordon’s daughter, Kinsley, is a star softball player for Myrtle, but he’s rarely had the chance to see her play. Kinsley is a Southern Miss signee, so Robert wants to make time to go support her in Hattiesburg.

MYRTLE, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO