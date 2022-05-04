ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Resident Claims $6.75 Million Lottery Prize, 2 More Win Big

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3SFE_0fStva4m00
Photo: Getty Images

Three Texas residents are a whole lot richer after claiming top lottery prizes this week!

On Wednesday (May 4), a Seguin resident claimed a $1 million winning ticket from scratch-off game "Ultimate 7s," according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was sold at the H-E-B located at 1340 E. Court Street in Seguin. It was the second of four top prizes in the "Ultimate 7s" game. The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.50.

On Tuesday (May 3), an Austin resident claimed another $1 million prize from the scratch-off game "Million Dollar Loteria," which was sold at C-Mart on 8523 Research Blvd. in Austin. This was the seventh of 12 top prizes.

On Monday (May 2), a Haltom City resident claimed a $6.75 million annuitized jackpot for the Lotto Texas drawing held on March 5. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, will receive $5,026,433.26 before taxes. The winning ticket, sold at Grapevine Market at 1216 W. Northwest Highway in Grapevine, matched all six numbers drawn (4-14-37-39-51-52).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Seguin, TX
City
Austin, TX
Seguin, TX
Lifestyle
Ash Jurberg

The Austin couple giving away billions

Recently I have been writing about billionaires, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. And when I do, I get lots of comments from readers asking for more stories on people who aren't just wealthy but also are charitable members of the community.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Lottery#C Mart#Annuitized Jackpot#Lotto Texas#Grapevine Market
Kiss 103.1 FM

Captured! Top 10 Most Wanted Texas Gang Member in Custody

Thanks to the fine work of several agencies, Texas streets are a little safer tonight. 23-year-old Kevin Garcia, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is back in custody following his arrest in El Paso last month. A member of the Chuco Tango gang, Garcia has been wanted since September 2021, after failing to appear on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and theft of property.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KBAT 99.9

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

The San Antonio billionaire pledging away his fortune

According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy