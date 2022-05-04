Texas Resident Claims $6.75 Million Lottery Prize, 2 More Win Big

Photo: Getty Images

Three Texas residents are a whole lot richer after claiming top lottery prizes this week!

On Wednesday (May 4), a Seguin resident claimed a $1 million winning ticket from scratch-off game "Ultimate 7s," according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was sold at the H-E-B located at 1340 E. Court Street in Seguin. It was the second of four top prizes in the "Ultimate 7s" game. The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.50.

On Tuesday (May 3), an Austin resident claimed another $1 million prize from the scratch-off game "Million Dollar Loteria," which was sold at C-Mart on 8523 Research Blvd. in Austin. This was the seventh of 12 top prizes.

On Monday (May 2), a Haltom City resident claimed a $6.75 million annuitized jackpot for the Lotto Texas drawing held on March 5. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, will receive $5,026,433.26 before taxes. The winning ticket, sold at Grapevine Market at 1216 W. Northwest Highway in Grapevine, matched all six numbers drawn (4-14-37-39-51-52).