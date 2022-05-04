ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

STANDOFF ENDS: Lyndhurst Resident Who Turned Turns Flamethrower On SWAT Team Surrenders

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
INSET: Robert Condit Photo Credit: MAIN: Theda Kruty (FACEBOOK) / INSET: Kyle Sullivan (FACEBOOK)

IT'S OVER: A 50-year-old Bergen County man who turned a flamethrower on a SWAT team during a standoff that lasted 21 hours surrendered peacefully shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, authorities confirmed.

Robert C. Condit, who reportedly was angered at having to surrender his weapons, forced a lockdown of the neighborhood around his St. Thomas Avenue home shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities were concerned over what multiple law enforcement sources said was believed to be a collection of weapons possibly numbering in the dozens, including rifles and pistols.

Condit -- who'd posted photos of two of his rifles on Facebook -- had been taken to court by a sibling whom he'd threatened with a gun, the sources told Daily Voice.

He lost the case and had to surrender his guns, they said.

However, when police arrived at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Condit wasn't cooperating: He turned a flamethrower on a Bergen County Regional SWAT team before retreating into his home.

The tactical officers held their fire and awaited members of a county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team. Firefighters and standby EMS also responded.

All of the usual precautions were taken to protect them and the public.

"Several neighbors had to leave their homes for the evening for fear of a shootout going down," one resident reported. "We hunkered down in a single room for the night."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a statement at noon Wednesday:

"The Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Lyndhurst Police Department are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at 444 Thomas Avenue in Lyndhurst. Police initially responded to the address at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and they have been in contact with an individual in that residence since that time. No other individuals are believed to be in the home.

"Residents are advised to avoid the area of 444 Thomas Avenue, and additional information will be released as it becomes available."

A Facebook video shows Condit -- wearing a jacket that says "Gun For Hire" on the back -- firing the flamethrower in front of that same address.

"When Bobby gets bored lol," the post reads.

Another video shows him repeatedly firing the weapon in the backyard.

"Robert Condit has found the solution to 4-7 inches of snow tonight!" the poster wrote.

"Wanna hit it?" Condit asks a friend.

In a Facebook comment, Condit wrote: "I purchased it on GunBroker. it's an ion xm42. legal in 49 states."

Someone who knows Condit said his mother and other family members went to the house, "but the police are keeping them away. I’m hoping this ends peacefully.

"I’m sure you and others won’t believe this, but he really is a good guy," the poster added. "I’m not sure what happened to cause this."

A quick video of the flamethrower being fired at SWAT team members as they approached the house late Tuesday afternoon went viral.

Lyndhurst police issued a unique plea on social media on Tuesday, urging residents to remain in their homes "for the time being" because of what was an "ongoing, dynamic situation."

"This not only prevents any unnecessary traffic in the area," they wrote, "but ensures all parties near the scene remain safe."

They also asked that anyone in the neighborhood who needed to leave their home "for relocation or for an urgent matter" contact the police department at a special phone number.

"If appropriate and if possible, we will attempt to make arrangements to safely remove you from the affected streets," they added.

The area remained locked down past noon Wednesday as talks continued.

"Those residents who had been asked to shelter in place are asked to continue with that safety precaution," Lyndhurst police wrote.

"Arrangements are being made to allow those students living in this area to be granted permission to be late for school as the Lyndhurst Board of Education has been made aware of the ongoing situation. Residents affected by the ongoing police activity can call (201) 446-2378 to have any questions or concerns addressed. We thank you for your continued patience and cooperation."

