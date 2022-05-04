ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The latest news in Arch Manning's recruitment bodes well for Texas

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago
After struggling to find elite quarterback play for years, Sam Ehlinger arrived to Texas and provided a bit of consistency at the position.

However, the Longhorns are still looking for Ehlinger’s replacement after the mixture of Casey Thompson and Hudson Card concluded in a losing record last season.

Many Texas fans and media members alike believe that Ohio State transfer and former No. 1 recruit, Quinn Ewers, is the heir apparent. He has arm talent like no other, but still needs to beat out third-year quarterback Hudson Card.

Even with Ewers in the quarterback room, Texas is working hard to add more talent at the position and are square in the mix for five-star Arch Manning. The Longhorns have made Manning their priority target for the 2023 cycle and have not offered any other quarterback.

We don’t hear much about Manning’s recruitment, but sometimes other things happening around the country serve as major indicators. His recruitment was once viewed as a three-horse race between Texas, Georgia, and Alabama, but it seems that the Crimson Tide may be out of consideration now.

On3’s Chad Simmons explained that when he speaks to his sources on Manning, he hears more about Texas and Georgia at the moment, with Florida trying to enter the discussion late.

This became more clear when four-star quarterback Eli Holstein received a crystal ball prediction to Alabama, possibly signaling the end of the Manning sweepstakes for Nick Saban and company.

The Longhorns will need to show a ton of improvement in 2022 in order to keep themselves in consideration.

