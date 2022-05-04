ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado House approves scaled-back effort to eliminate lead in water at schools, daycares

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to crack down on lead-contaminated drinking water in Colorado schools and daycares passed the state House Wednesday, but only after significant revisions narrowed the scope of the legislation. As drafted, House Bill 1358 would have required schools and child care facilities to install filters on all drinking...

