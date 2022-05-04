ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr Says Dillon Brooks Broke The Code Players Have To Not Injure Someone And Jeopardize Their Career: "You Don’t Hit A Guy When He’s In Midair, Club Him And Break His Elbow. That’s Where The Line Is."

By Divij Kulkarni
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing battle between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies has been hard-fought and very tight in the first two games. Both games have been decided by very fine margins in the clutch, and the series has seen tough, uncompromising basketball played by both sides. Draymond Green was ejected...

Jason Totten
2d ago

Draymond hasn't broken anyone's bones. This is a serious potentially career ending injury, and Kerr is absolutely correct.

