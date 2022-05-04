ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Resident Claims $6.75 Million Lottery Prize, 2 More Win Big

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3SFE_0fStrnh300
Photo: Getty Images

Three Texas residents are a whole lot richer after claiming top lottery prizes this week!

On Wednesday (May 4), a Seguin resident claimed a $1 million winning ticket from scratch-off game "Ultimate 7s," according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was sold at the H-E-B located at 1340 E. Court Street in Seguin. It was the second of four top prizes in the "Ultimate 7s" game. The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.50.

On Tuesday (May 3), an Austin resident claimed another $1 million prize from the scratch-off game "Million Dollar Loteria," which was sold at C-Mart on 8523 Research Blvd. in Austin. This was the seventh of 12 top prizes.

On Monday (May 2), a Haltom City resident claimed a $6.75 million annuitized jackpot for the Lotto Texas drawing held on March 5. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, will receive $5,026,433.26 before taxes. The winning ticket, sold at Grapevine Market at 1216 W. Northwest Highway in Grapevine, matched all six numbers drawn (4-14-37-39-51-52).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Seguin, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Seguin, TX
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Lottery#C Mart#Annuitized Jackpot#Lotto Texas#Grapevine Market
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy