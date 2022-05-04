Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson Make it 2 Weeks at Number-1 with “Never Say Never”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Mike Parker had a lot riding on his shoulders when he took the stage for his Top 14 performance on American Idol on Sunday night (April 24). Not only was he coming off of a challenging week after having appeared in the bottom 10, but he also chose to cover Luke Combs’ breakout hit “Hurricane" — a well-known song from a much-loved superstar.
We’ve seen some pretty good American Idol performances this season. From covers like “Whiskey Glasses”, “Rock Salt & Nails” and “Rainbow”, there’s been no shortage of country music on the stage. And last night, HunterGirl, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, put...
Fresh off the release of the second part of his new double album, Macon Georgia, Jason Aldean sat down with Billboard, to talk the new album Georgia, touring, supporting Morgan Wallen, politics and more. For Aldean, his career has always hinged on his live show. And when it comes to...
Music fans flocked to the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, to see some of the biggest names in country. Sunday evening (May 1), country hitmaker Luke Combs closed out the honky tonk affair with a jaw-dropping show and surprised fans with an unforgettable duet with Cody Johnson. While performing...
Country singer Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin attended the recent CMT Awards. Miranda looked beautiful and really went for it this year with her outfit choice. She stunned in an asymmetrical cut blue sparkly dress. She paired the dress with pink pumps, which also glittered in the night....
Carrie Underwood had a weekend to remember as she performed at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. The award-winning singer looked gorgeous dress in a sheer white ballgown featuring statement ruffle sleeves and an intricate beaded skirt. "I love gettin' all gussied up on a Saturday night to go...
PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the country star, 54, will grace the stage at this year's awards ceremony on Monday evening. Hill, alongside her 1883 costar, Isabel May, will present the coveted video of the year award, which will be the final and biggest award given out during the night's festivities.
Flo Milli is setting some boundaries. The Alabama native is known for hits like "In The Party," "May I," and "Not Friendly," and while she loves to see fans in the audience having a good time and turning up at her shows, she's not impressed with watching them snort lines from up on stage.
What are the odds of one person being a part of two competition TV shows in their life? For former American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina, those odds are 100 percent. Recently she snagged a spot on the new celebrity battle royale Beyond the Edge. On the show, nine celebrities headed to Panama to face off against each other to win a cash prize for the charity of their choosing.
Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […]
Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
Country music star Lauren Alaina recently ran into one of our favorite Duttons at the Grand Ole Opry, and both she and Luke Grimes are looking great. Alaina posted a photo with Grimes on Instagram yesterday, April 23, where I’m assuming they were seeing a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and just happened to run into each other.
Country music stars and fellow American Idol alums Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina reunited on the show’s 20th-anniversary special on Monday night (May 2). The duo performed a wistful rendition of Keith Whitley’s 1988 hit “When You Say Nothing At All.”. McCreery’s warm southern drawl and Alaina’s...
Blake Shelton treated the Country Thunder audience this weekend to a fabulous surprise guest. Hello, Mrs. Shelton, want to come out and sing?. Shelton and Gwen Stefani still are doe-eyed newlyweds for a few more weeks. So yes, they sing together, morphing the Oklahoma country twang and SoCal pop cool into one unique hybrid sound. They also have nicknames for each other. She’s “Pretty Girl.” He’s “Blakey.”
Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
When you boast one of the world’s best voices, you have your proverbial pick of the litter when it comes to who you want to cover. As such, famed singer Kelly Clarkson is capable of applying her dynamic, full, and rich singing voice on any number of songs from any number of big-name artists.
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have received a lot of love for “If I Didn’t Love You,” their latest No. 1. And now, after seeing multiple award show wins and nominations over the last two months, the stars are celebrating. In her latest Twitter post, Carrie Underwood...
The late Naomi Judd of legendary country act the Judds will be the subject of a special CMT tribute called CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd. Airing on Tuesday (May 3) at 9PM CT on CMT, the half-hour event will spotlight Judd's extraordinary life and legacy as one-half of the storied mother daughter duo.
After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus, Stagecoach Festival made a triumphant return this weekend. The three-day event kicked off on May 29 in the deserts of Indio, Calif. and treated festivalgoers to an impressive, eclectic lineup of performers. This year's festival was headlined by country hitmakers Thomas Rhett,...
