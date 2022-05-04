ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz says that Roe v. Wade is 'not constitutional' and gives his thoughts on abortions

By Joe Hiti
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcMj1_0fStlUW200

With the draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court leaking, politicians and candidates preparing for the 2022 election have been quick to share their thoughts on the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The leak of the opinion came from Politico and has been authenticated by SCOTUS. If it came to pass, the power of making abortions illegal would be in the hands of state-level politicians.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, is hoping to be one of those politicians, and he joined 1210 WPHT's Rich Zeoli to discuss his thoughts.

Oz has been campaigning on the pro-life platform while running for office in Pennsylvania, and his opponents have shared an interview he did on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" that they are saying doesn't back that up.

During the interview, Oz made comments against the laws and talked about seeing a lot of women who had been affected by "coat hanger" abortions.

In response to his earlier comments, Oz told Zeoli that the law in Alabama was forbidding not only women from getting an abortion but also stopped them from getting help if the pregnancy was causing the risk of them dying during birth or while carrying the child.

When it comes to how he feels about it now, he said he "feel[s] exactly the same way." He even added that both former Presidents Donald Trump and Ronald Regan shared his thoughts, while all three are pro-life.

"There's these horrible times, rare, very rare, but times when a woman's life would be lost," Oz said. "I'm not talking about getting blemishes. I'm talking about really she will die if she carries this child."

"I think that's a situation where it's very difficult for me as a physician to argue that the mother dies and the child lives. It violates my Hippocratic oath to do my best to save all life."

Oz added that he has discussed this issue with his mother-in-law, an ordained minister, at length and when it comes to abortions, there are rare times he thinks it is appropriate. Those are when the mother's life is in danger or when a woman becomes pregnant through rape or incest.

"The unifying factor for all of us is Roe v Wade has no role," Oz said. "It's not constitutional. It actually created a huge problem by putting the courts in a position where they were legislating."

When it comes to the leak and what it means for the politics, Oz shared that he thinks it is a move from the far-left of the Democratic party and it is "inexcusable," and they will "cheat, lie, steal, and do whatever it takes to win."

"It puts a target on the back of these judges," Oz said. "We want our judges to legislate appropriately."

Zeoli shared after the draft was released that he, too, thinks it was an effort to use public opinion to sway the decision of the justices and spice up the 2022 election.

"Clearly, what this leaker is going for here is hoping there will be riots in the streets, and the court will turn around and go, 'We got to push the brakes here on this,'" Zeoli said. "That's what I think the leaker is looking for."

Notably, Oz has Trump's full backing. "[Trump] didn't just say 'good luck Oz.' He's been actively engaged, calling, checking in," Oz said.

Comments / 8

Related
AOL Corp

CNN legal analyst believes gay marriage could be next if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared Monday on Don Lemon Tonight and reacted to the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito signaling the court’s plan to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The move would do away with abortion rights at the federal level, leaving it up to the states. With a safe conservative majority of 6-3 in the Supreme Court, Toobin expects Republicans to look to overturn other laws that are unpopular among conservatives. He believes that same sex marriage, legalized by the Supreme Court in 2015, could be next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Shine My Crown

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses the Overturning of Roe v. Wade: ‘This Is Not a Religious Issue, This Is a Human Issue’

Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s leaked draft, overturning Roe v. Wade. An initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito. According to POLITICO, Alito writes, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#U S Supreme Court#Politico#Scotus#United States#Senate#Wpht
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy