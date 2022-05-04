STMA track competes at Hopkins, Hamline Elite Meet

STMA’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in full at Hopkins April 26 and sent their best to the Hamline Elite Meet April 29.

STMA’s girls finished first and the boys finished second in the meet at Hopkins. Alexandra Weimer (2:21.58) took first place in the 800-meter run, Hannah Kvant (47.38) had the top time in the 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x100 relay team of Gabby Keefer, Sadie Strait, Raina Simat and Olivia Peal took first in their race (49.97). STMA’s 4x200 team (Emma Kvant, Sanae Radloff, Jacqueline Bergeron, Hannah Kvant) did the same (1:48.43).

Keefer also finished first in the triple jump (35-07.00).

Caden Nordberg (2:00.70) finished first in the 800-meter run for the boys. Sam Monseth (15.26) won the 110-meter hurdles. STMA’s 4x100 boys’ team (Richard Kaydea, Muhiz Bada, Jarrett Bennett, Alexander Lester) won their event (44.69).

In field events, Sam Eicher (12-00.00) took first in the pole vault.

Hamline Elite Meet

STMA sent a selection of athletes to the annual Hamline Elite Meet at Hamline University. Many teams competed in the meet, from Anoka to Zimmerman.

The Knights had one first-place finish among their athletes; Max Keefer won the triple jump (46-01.75).

Others came close, as STMA’s 4x100 relay team finished second by just half a second.

STMA’s next track meet was Tuesday at Maple Grove.