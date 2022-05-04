ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Royals loss to Maple Grove

By By Erik Jacobson Contributing Writer
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LfQk_0fStkw8t00

The Rogers Royals baseball team hosted 6th ranked Maple Grove (5-1) in a Northwest Suburban Conference matchup on Friday, April, 29. The Royals (5-2) were hoping to extend their 5 game winning streak, but a pitching gem by Crimson pitcher Aiden Hansen proved to be too much, and the Royals took the loss 6-0. Hansen pitched 7 complete innings, allowed only 3 hits, and struck out 7, on 83 pitches. Five errors by the Royals added to the frustration for the locals, as 5 of the Maple Grove runs were unearned.

Maple Grove’s only earned run came in the 1st inning when lead off batter Tanner Albeck got a base hit to right field, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a fielder’s choice. They would tack on 2 more runs in the 3rd inning, 2 runs in the 4th, and 1 more in the sixth, for their final 6 run tally.

Rogers did have a scoring threat in the first inning when Noah Gordon made it to third, after a base hit and a stolen base. Gordon was stranded, however, when Hansen got a strikeout to end the inning. Reiken Downs had the other 2 hits for the Royals.

Pitcher Jake Clausen took the loss for the Royals, only giving up 1 earned run, and striking out 7, in 3 2/3 innings. Jack Berry pitched 2 1/3 innings, and Joey Koch pitched 1 inning, in relief.

Rogers will be at the halfway point in the season, after hosting Andover on Tuesday, May 3, and Blaine on Thursday, May 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, MN
Sports
City
Rogers, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Sports
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Andover, MN
City
Blaine, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogers Royals
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
0
Followers
37
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy