Bismarck, ND

NDGF Game and Fish Volunteers Recognized

By Doug Leier
 3 days ago

Volunteer instructors for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department were recognized at the annual event in Bismarck. Wayne Stanley, Minot, was recognized as Hunter Education Instructor of the Year and William Bahm, Almont, received the International Hunter Education Association 50 for 50 award. Thirty-year service awards were presented...

Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Rules On Burying Your Beloved Pet.

So, there comes a time. I've had so many critter companions and so many tales for every one of them. Not their death but their life. You must want to outlive your pets I suspect. Yet, that will mean many sad goodbyes. But, can you bury them in the backyard?
PETS
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Chase Hurdle Family Waiting For Closure

I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UPDATE: HAZMAT called to Fargo Islamic Center

UPDATE: (Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a "suspicious package" located outside of the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead. A release sent by the Fargo Police Department says an unidentified male was showing "suspicious behavior" outside The Islamic Center, located near the 600 block of 28th Street South in Fargo. The male left a backpack near the building and left the scene. FPD's K-9 unit was deployed to the scene, and are investigating the contents of the bag. Nearby businesses are asked to shelter at this time.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Paddlefish harvest starts Tuesday

WILLISTON, N.D. - After weeks of blizzards and cold temperatures, the weather is warming up just in time for paddlefish season. The season started on Sunday, but Tuesday marks the first day that anglers are able to snag and harvest the fish. Water levels at the confluence rose slightly due to the precipitation, but officials are still expecting an accelerated season.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Lillyanna’s Fight: Bismarck student suffers tragic injury

On April 16, Lillyanna Morales dove off a water slide at the indoor pool at the Ramkota Hotel. The pool was too shallow, and Lillyanna collided with the hard floor. She was then sent to three different hospitals for emergency care, finally ending up in the Minneapolis Hospital. “She was taken to Bismarck,” said Saunda […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Schatz Crossroads recognizes longtime employee at retirement

MINOT, N.D. – A familiar face at Schatz Crossroads has retired after more than three decades of serving customers. Marlene Schoenberg began working at the truck stop on March 3, 1989, and officially retired Sunday, after 33 years. Management at the restaurant said: “Marlene was always reliable, dedicated and...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Wade Bison changes pleas

Thirty-nine-year-old Wade Bison appeared Monday in Burleigh County’s virtual court for a change of plea. Representing himself in front of the court, Bison continued his guilty pleas and waived his right to hearings in front of a court saying. “I don’t want to have to put the court through that,” said Bison. Bison was seen on […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A stabbing in Fargo; A Mascot logo change & “Mysterious” pediatric hepatitis cases

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: This is the man police are looking for after a stabbing in South Fargo. The latest on the case. An area school district is making a change to this mascot logo. Why some people don't like the rebel's mustache. And, how an officer at the West Fargo Police Department is looking forward to bonding with Thor.
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Only Roller Coaster Opens Saturday In Bismarck

North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Another Blarney Stone Irish Pub Opening In North Dakota

An exciting post was made on the Bismarck Blarney Stone's Facebook page last week (April 28th); The owners/investors purchased another property in Fargo. The Donaldson Hotel is now owned by Jim Poolman and his investment partners. There are currently three Blarney Stone Pub locations; One in West Fargo, another in...
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF & EGF monitoring bridge closures

There’s a slight chance the Point Bridge could reopen to traffic by the end of the week. Grand Forks and East Grand Forks officials will compare notes in the coming days to see when the southernmost river crossing can reopen to traffic after being closed by flood waters. Bridge inspectors could utilize a drone to look at the downtown Sorlie Bridge as soon as this weekend.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

Shooting in Dickinson injures one

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police are on the lookout for a man wanted for shooting a woman early Wednesday morning. They said 32-year-old Jorge Villazana shot a woman he knows in the 100 block of 7th Street East. A friend took her to the hospital, where she has since...
DICKINSON, ND
Hot 97-5

New Restaurant Opens In Lincoln, ND

New restaurant in Lincoln, ND. Lincoln Pub is a new restaurant to the Lincoln community and will be a great asset. The restaurant is in the old Angus Grill & Lounge building at 100 Santee Rd, Lincoln, ND 58504. People have loved watching Lincoln; ND grow and more businesses are coming there.
LINCOLN, ND
KFYR-TV

Special guest attends Wachter pep rally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wachter Middle School hosted a pep rally Friday for the first time in a long time, and students heard from a local star. Weston Dressler was a standout athlete at Wachter, Bismarck High School and the University of North Dakota, before he went on to play in the Canadian Football League for eleven seasons.
BISMARCK, ND

