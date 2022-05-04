ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Getting to Know Casely, Miami’s Next Top Star

By Kenny Ngo
oneedm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasely is a Miami-born artist that is set to take the music industry by storm very soon. The rising artist is very talented in his innovative music production craft, particularly when it comes to creating bangers that have influences from Reggaeton and Electronic. On April 29, Casely released the music video...

oneedm.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Highly touted Chaminade-Madonna junior Zaquan Patterson building on old and new relationships with UM coaches

Chaminade-Madonna safety Zaquan Patterson and Miami defensive analyst Demarcus Van Dyke’s relationship goes back years. The UM off-field staffer was Patterson’s first coach in little league football with the Miramar Wolverines. “I’ve always had a relationship with him,” Patterson said. “So it feels like home over there already.” Patterson and Van Dyke have kept in touch over the years, and ...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Khalid Welcomes Summer in Buoyant ‘Skyline’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Khalid has dropped a new song, “Skyline,” along with a summery music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant. The track, written by Khalid and produced by Chrome Sparks, is the lead single off the rapper’s forthcoming third studio album. The music video sees Khalid enjoying sunny weather in a picturesque field alongside his dancers before he takes a drive through the clouds. The visuals reflect the uplifting tone of the song itself. “‘Skyline’ to me is a recharge and full of summer vibes,” Khalid said in a statement. “I hope it brings my...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen’s Post-Racist Slur Rehab Continues With Billboard Music Awards Slot

Click here to read the full article. Morgan Wallen, who just over a year ago was captured on video using a racist slur, will make his second major awards show appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The country artist was among the latest crop of artists added to this year’s show, along with Silk Sonic, Florence and the Machine, and Maxwell. Other previously announced performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Burna Boy. Wallen’s BBMAs slot will come just a couple of months after the country music industry welcomed him back with open arms at the Academy...
MUSIC
Complex

Roy Woods Returns With “Insecure” Music Video, Details New Album

It’s a good day to be a Roy Woods fan. On top of dropping a music video for his new track “Insecure,” he’s also announced his upcoming album, Mixed Emotions. Produced by Harv (of “Peaches” fame), “Insecure” shows the OVO rapper at his most passionate. The plucked guitar strings pairs against Woods’ falsetto for a melodic track that details needing someone so much that you can’t leave.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Casely
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Pitbull
Pitchfork

Listen to Doja Cat’s New Song “Vegas”

After debuting it at Coachella 2022, Doja Cat has shared her a new song “Vegas.” The single will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which hits theaters June 24. Listen to “Vegas” below. “Vegas” is the lead the lead single from the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Berklee School Of Music#Music Video#Miami Design District#Edm
American Songwriter

Sabrina Claudio Wants to Serve the Songs, Talks New LP ‘Based On A Feeling’

Popstar Sabrina Claudio was raised around music. It showed up in family gatherings, parties, cleaning time, and chores. And while she never initially thought she’d be a well-known songwriter and performer growing up, she’s become just that, earning millions of song streams and airplay around the world. Today, Claudio, who is set to release her latest LP, Based On A Feeling, on Friday (May 6), considers herself an R&B artist at heart. She’s soulful and insightful in her craft. Yet, she also calls herself normal—perhaps even “too normal”—honoring authenticity in her work more than accolades or marketing manipulation. These roots have proved valuable as Claudio continues to grow and mature, both personally and professionally. In fact, she’s finally been able to hone her vision to one central tenant and that has inspired the bloom of her newest work completely—though it almost never happened.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Fierce & The Dead premiere video for new single Wonderful

The Fierce And The Dead have premiered the video for their brand new single Wonderful with Prog, which you can watch below, It's the first new music from the band for four years and is available today through Spencer Park Music. Wonderful will feature on the band's upcoming album News...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Doja Cat Samples Big Mama Thornton's "Hound Dog" in New Track "Vegas"

Doja Cat is channeling the blues in her newest song “Vegas,” the lead single of the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, ELVIS. Produced by Rogét Chahayed and Yeti Beats, the three-minute cut samples Big Mama Thornton’s famed 1953 cut “Hound Dog” — which was also popularized by Elvis Presley in 1956 — and was first debuted by Doja Cat during her Coachella 2022 set. The ELVIS soundtrack is set to feature the late artist’s “extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today,” and will also include Gospel artist Shonka.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Black Star Sound Searingly Relevant On Their First Album In Twenty Four Years

Click here to read the full article. In 1998, the year Black Star made their debut, shameless commercial rappers were the culture’s equivalent to co-workers who heat up fish in the office microwave. They were guilty of an obvious if prevalent faux pas that probably felt too good to abandon just for propriety’s sake. But Mos Def and Talib Kweli captivated the underground with their Boogie Down Productions–sampling single, “Definition,” whose charming raggamuffin vibes felt refreshingly organic—something like a soul-clearing sage to purify the bad stench on the scene. The duo’s 13-track LP, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy